<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government has directed officials to make it mandatory for all private schools to display, on their notice boards, the tuition fee details as fixed by the government.</p><p>The School Education Department's move came in response to several complaints that many private schools were collecting huge amounts beyond the fixed norms.</p>.TN govt prohibits private schools from hosting political, ideological, or communal activities.<p>Pointing out that all government and private schools will reopen from June 4, a senior official from the department said on Sunday that if any private school charges more fees than the nominated amount, its recognition will be cancelled.</p><p>Stating that more than 13,000 recognised private schools were functioning in Tamil Nadu, the official said schools were strictly instructed to stop collecting any "hidden" admission fees from the parents.</p><p>"This regulation is reinforced by the Tamil Nadu Schools (Regulation of Collection of Fee) Amendment Act, and under this act, a committee, comprising higher officials and educationists, determines standard fees", he added.</p><p>The official also said parents can lodge a complaint with the concerned officials if they find any schools collecting exorbitant fees against the norms.</p>