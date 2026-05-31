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Homeindiatamil nadu

Now it is mandatory for TN private schools to display tuition fees in notice boards

The School Education Department's move came in response to several complaints that many private schools were collecting huge amounts beyond the fixed norms.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsEducationTamil Nadu

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