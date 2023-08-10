Now Tamil Nadu has a petrol pump manned by women prisoners

From the person who fills fuel to the cashier to the manager, the entire staff are women prisoners. The all-women petrol pump, known as Freedom Filling Station, was inaugurated by Law and Prisons Minister S Regupathy.

This the sixth filling station run by the Tamil Nadu Prison Department as male prisoners man the existing five in prisons in Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Palayamkottai, and Pudukkottai. The department is planning to set up five more facilities in public places in Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, and Salem in the coming months.

The women convicts who are employed at the petrol bunk will be able to earn anywhere between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 a month which will help them to support their families or save for their future, officials said, adding that the initiative help women convicts in their reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration with the society.

“The initiative will provide them with an opportunity to learn new skills and gain work experience. This can help them find employment after their release. This will also expose them to the outside world and help them to interact with the society, which in turn will improve their social skills and reduce their isolation,” Amaraesh Pujari, DGP (Prisons), told DH.

Pujari also said the new job will encourage the inmates to behave well and follow the rules, as they have to meet certain criteria behavioural yardsticks to be eligible for the job.

Prisons in Tamil Nadu boast of Prison Bazaar that sells products like shoes, belt, rain coat, readymade garments, handcrafts, notebooks, nursery products, cold press oils, bakery items, and paintings made by prisoners under the brand name ‘Freedom.” Prisoners involved earn daily wages and a share of profit through these activities.