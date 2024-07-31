One more Tamil Nadu worker dies in landslides, CM announces solatium

Stalin said he was anguished to learn that 52-year old M Kalyanakumar, belonging to a villlage in Pandalur taluk of Nilgiris district and working at Chooralmala in Wayanad died in the landslides. Conveying his condolences and sympathies to the family of the victim, the Chief Minister said he has directed officials to release an assistance of Rs 3 lakh to Kalyanakumar's kin.