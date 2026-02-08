Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Opposition slams DMK as TNPSC exam cancellation sparks political row

Pattali Makkah Katchi (PMK) leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the "shameful failure," stating that the government failed to make even basic arrangements for the high-stakes exam.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 16:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDMKExam

Follow us on :

Follow Us