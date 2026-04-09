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Opposition spends time talking, we spend our time working: CM Stalin

The Chief Minister also took aim at the BJP-AIADMK nexus, labelling the AIADMK as a "slave" to the arrogance of Delhi.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 18:38 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 18:38 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKAIADMK

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