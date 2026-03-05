<p>Chennai: Having reaffirming the alliance with Congress after a visible strain in their ties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Thursday accused the Opposition parties of hoping that the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) would collapse by building imaginary castles in the air. </p><p>In a letter to party cadres ahead of the DMK’s state-level conference in Tiruchirapalli on March 9, Stalin said the SPA he stitched in 2019 has won every election it contested since then and that he has further strengthened the alliance for the 2026 assembly elections. </p><p>“That is why our political enemies who lack confidence in their strength, desperately hoped that our alliance would break. They fantasized that our partners would leave us by building imaginary castles in the air. They even gave offers by trying to shatter our alliance. But we continued our work while watching their delusions and dreams unfold,” Stalin added. </p><p>He also said Tamil Nadu has no place for religious divisive politics and that the DMK we will never compromise on state rights. “We have had harmonious, and democratic consultations with our friendly parties and we will continue to have them,” he added. </p>.DMK-Congress seat sharing talks: P Chidambaram holds discussion with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin.<p>The DMK and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress'">Congress</a> finally sealed their alliance on Wednesday night after weeks of talks and several rounds of back-channel discussions. As part of the deal, the party was allotted 28 assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha berth.</p><p>The state-level conference is being keenly awaited in political circles as Stalin is expected to present a roadmap for the next five years if the DMK was to win the April-May elections. Tiruchirapalli in Central Tamil Nadu has been a lucky mascot for the DMK as the party believes that whenever it hosts a conference in the city, the DMK comes to power. </p><p>In 2021 too, the DMK organised a conference in the city. With the seat negotiations with Congress over, the DMK plans to finalise seat-sharing pacts with other parties by March 9 before Stalin takes the stage at the conference.</p>