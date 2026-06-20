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Homeindiatamil nadu

Over 1.4 lakh aspirants to appear for NEET-UG re-exam in Tamil Nadu

NTA sources said that NEET will be conducted in more than 307 centres across 31 districts of the state and Chennai alone has 43 centres.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNEETNTANEET Exam

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