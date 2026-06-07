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P Chidambaram says Congress informed DMK before backing TVK

Senior DMK leader TR Baalu also alleged that the Congress betrayed the people who voted for the alliance.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 06:27 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsDMKP ChidambaramTVK

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