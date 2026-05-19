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Palaniswami chairs crucial meet of top office-bearers amidst challenge from AIADMK rebels

Palaniswami, who extended an olive branch to dissenters on May 18 by asking them to not become fireflies, began hearing the views of the top party functionaries at the party state headquarters.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 05:47 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 05:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

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