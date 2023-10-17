Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Palaniswami chairs meet to rev up AIADMK poll booth committees

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami, accompanied by senior leaders, garlanded the statues of party leaders and former Chief Ministers: M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa on the AIADMK's 52nd anniversary, at the party headquarters.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 14:47 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday chaired a meeting to make the party's booth committees more effective in focusing on the voters at booth level in the Lok Sabha election next year.

The AIADMK, which boasts of 1.5 crore cadres, is strong at the grassroots and the party will strengthen the booth committees to win all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, a senior leader said.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami, accompanied by senior leaders, garlanded the statues of party leaders and former Chief Ministers: M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa on the AIADMK's 52nd anniversary, at the party headquarters here.

He hoisted the party flag and distributed sweets to the cadres. Palaniswami extended financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.3 crore to 62 party members on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 14:47 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT