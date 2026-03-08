<p>Erode (Tamil Nadu): Hitting back at Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that the ruling DMK is "slave" to its ally, the Congress party.</p>.<p>Addressing a poll rally here at Perunthurai, Palaniswami said the Congress-DMK were engaged in a war of words for about 20 days over seat sharing and connected matters.</p>.<p>Eventually, the Congress party intimidated its ally, the DMK, and secured 28 seats for the Assembly polls to be held in April-May this year, he alleged.</p>.Palaniswami will meet same fate of Bihar CM, says Stalin.<p>People have not forgotten that even when DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was alive, the Congress party intimidated and made DMK a "slave" and forged an alliance with it. This was achieved by conducting "raids" while seat-sharing talks were going on, he claimed.</p>.<p>However, his party, the AIADMK, is an independent party which chose to fight the 2024 LS polls on its own.</p>.<p>Now, in order to dislodge DMK from power, his party has formed an alliance and it is robust, transparent and cordial unlike the DMK-led alliance, he said.</p>