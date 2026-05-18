Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Palaniswami invites AIADMK's rebel MLAs to 'come for talks' as TVK remains non-committal over their support

The rebels have so far not made any headway in their rebellion against Palaniswami due to the TVK continuing to remaining non-committal on their support for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s government
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us