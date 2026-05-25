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Palaniswami, M K Stalin allege 'horse trading' as three rebel AIADMK MLAs quit party, join TVK

These former MLAs are believed to have been promised TVK tickets for the upcoming by-elections.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 13:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTVK

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