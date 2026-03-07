<p>Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Saturday claimed that AIADMK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> would meet the same fate as Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a>, at the hands of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>.</p>.<p>Only till 2026 TN Assembly polls, Palaniswami will be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> chief, and later the BJP would "ease him out of office," Stalin alleged and slammed Palaniswami as an epitome of "betrayal".</p>.CM M K Stalin has betrayed Tamil Nadu, Sri Lankan Tamils, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami.<p>"The BJP will dislodge Palaniswami from the top AIADMK post of general secretary, and bring a leader of its choice to that position," he said after welcoming scores of O Panneerselvam's supporters into the DMK in a rally organised in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madurai">Madurai</a>.</p>.<p>The expelled AIADMK leader had joined the DMK along with his former MP son O Ravindranath, in the presence of Stalin on February 27 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a>. </p>