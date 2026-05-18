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Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to take 'short break' from politics; to travel across the globe

Former Tamil Nadu Minister says he shall return 'recharged and refreshed' to continue with his passion for public service, and to be an agent of change.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:10 IST
Tamil NaduDMKTamil Nadu politicsP T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

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