Panchamirtham: Tamil film director film director Mohan held, released

Tiruchirappalli: Noted Tamil film director Mohan G was arrested for his alleged remarks on Panchamirtham, a popular prasadam of Palani Lord Murugan temple, and he was later released on bail by a court.

According to police, an FIR was registered following a complaint from a HR and CE official and Mohan was arrested under various sections of BNS including disturbing peace and tranquility and he was produced before a court here on September 24. The court ordered his release on bail.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss condemned his arrest.