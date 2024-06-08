Panneerselvam's supporters quit his faction, call for unity in AIADMK

Chennai: Two supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, announced they were quitting his faction on Saturday, and faulted him for 'choosing a wrong path.'

They teamed up with a former AIADMK leader K C Palanisami and appealed to the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to merge their factions and strive for the united AIADMK's victory in the 2026 Assembly election.