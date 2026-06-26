Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Paracetamol or drug? Tamil Nadu minister Sarath Kumar in soup over viral video

The video was circulated on the day Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ran a marathon urging people to give up drugs and take up sports.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsViral videoTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us