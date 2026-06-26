Paracetamol or drug? Tamil Nadu minister Sarath Kumar in soup over viral video

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Human Resources Minister D Sarath Kumar was at the centre of a raging row on Friday (June 26) after an old video of him handing a powder-like substance during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match surfaced on social media. </p><p>Several people suspected the powder-like substance to be narcotics, while the minister said he only crushed a tablet to be given his child as advised by a doctor. </p>.‘No political vendetta, action based on evidence’: Tamil Nadu Minister on DVAC raids against DMK leader E V Velu.<p>The video which ends with a tagline ‘ThugLife’ has now gone viral on social media with many seeking the resignation of the minister. In the video, the minister is seen handling a powder-like substance with an ATM card and a Rs 500 currency. </p>.<p>As the video went viral, Sarath Kumar posted a two-minute video with his wife and his daughter, claiming what he handled was a mere tablet, and not drugs as being speculated in the media. The minister admitted that he went to watch an IPL match at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here a couple of years ago with his family. </p><p>“My daughter developed cold and the doctor advised to give a tablet by powdering it. I crushed he tablet and gave it to her,” he said. His wife, who was in the video, also said the same.</p><p>The video was shot by one of his friends and uploaded on social media. “The video is now being shared with a malicious intention,” he added.</p>.Watch | TN CM Vijay flags off anti-drug marathon, runs with participants for 6 km.<p>The video was circulated on the day Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ran a marathon urging people to give up drugs and take up sports. </p><p>Sarath Kumar is a first-time MLA from Tambaram on the outskirts of Chennai and was made a minister in the TVK government last month.</p>