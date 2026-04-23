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'Participate in this festival of democracy': PM Modi appeals citizens of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal to vote in Assembly polls

"I urge all citizens to participate in this festival of democracy with full strength. I especially appeal to my young friends and to the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers".
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 05:03 IST
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PM Modi appeals citizens of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal to vote.

PM Modi appeals citizens of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal to vote. 

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Published 23 April 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiElectionsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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