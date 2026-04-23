<p>On the polling day, PM Modi appealed citizens of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to exercise their Right to Vote and take part in the "festival of democracy." He especially urged the youth and women of the two states undergoing the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/assembly-elections-2026-live-updates-tamil-nadu-west-bengal-gear-up-to-vote-in-crucial-battle-election-bjp-tmc-dmk-aiadmk-newsalert-3977375"> Assembly elections</a> on Thursday, April 23, to vote in large numbers.</p>.<p>"As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">PM Modi </a>wrote. </p>.<p>In another post, he said, "Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections takes place today. I urge all citizens to participate in this festival of democracy with full strength. I especially appeal to my young friends and to the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers".</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Polling under way for 152 assembly seats in 1st phase of Bengal elections.<p>Polling has started at all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu while voting began for 152 assembly seats, out of the 294, in West Bengal this morning. The second phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on April 29.</p>.<p>Counting of votes in both states is scheduled on May 4. </p>