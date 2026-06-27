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'Party can't back decisions allowing Hindutva forces to take roots in Tamil Nadu': Vaiko’s MDMK walks out of DMK-led alliance after 9 years

Another significant statement that Vaiko made on Saturday is Chief Minister Vijay asking him to direct his two MLAs to resign and contest the by elections.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMDMK

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