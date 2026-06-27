'Party can't back decisions allowing Hindutva forces to take roots in Tamil Nadu': Vaiko’s MDMK walks out of DMK-led alliance after 9 years

<p>Chennai: Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Saturday quit the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK-led</a> Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), in the first step towards moving closer to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. However, the party’s two MLAs — Rajendran and Senthil Selvan — will continue to be members of the DMK in the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly since they were elected on the party’s Rising Sun symbol.<br><br>Both MLAs said they won’t resign. While Rajendran said he will continue to travel with Vaiko, Selvam said he was not part of the MDMK as he is now a DMK MLA.<br><br>The decision — which was reported by <em>DH</em> on June 18 — was announced by Vaiko himself after a meeting of the party’s highest decision making body. The MDMK joined the DMK alliance in 2017 and contested four elections from 2019 to 2026 together along with parties like the Congress, VCK, CPI(M), and CPI. However, the party has been expressing its displeasure with the DMK for not allowing the MDMK to contest in an independent symbol — a development that prevented the party from supporting the TVK government like other allies.</p>.Manickam Tagore appointed president of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee.<p>Though the MDMK has walked out of the DMK alliance, Vaiko said the party won’t join any alliance immediately as a decision in this regard will be taken close to the next elections. However, Vaiko gave ample hints that his party would extend every possible support to the TVK government and Chief Minister C <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Joseph Vijay</a>.<br><br>Vaiko blamed the DMK’s willingness to support the AIADMK to form the next government in the state for the MDMK’s decision. “The MDMK cannot support any decision that allows the Hindutva forces to take root in Tamil Nadu,” Vaiko said, and mounted a scathing attack on the DMK for not allowing his party candidates to contest in their symbol.<br><br>Another significant statement that Vaiko made on Saturday is Chief Minister Vijay asking him to direct his two MLAs to resign and contest the by elections. “He said it was his duty to get them re elected after resignation. The CM also offered to campaign for the candidates in the by elections. I said they won’t resign,” Vaiko added.<br><br>This statement by Vaiko triggered a major political row with the DMK and other opposition parties saying the CM’s offer to Vaiko was a clear case of horse trading in an attempt to manufacture majority for his party.<br><br>Both Vaiko and his son Durai Vaiko, the Lok Sabha MP from Tiruchirapalli, have publicly regretted contesting on the DMK’s symbol and even suggested they would have followed the VCK and Left. Durai Vaiko went to the extent of saying that the MDMK MLAs could not support the new dispensation due to the “misfortune” of being elected on DMK tickets. <br><br>With the MDMK quitting the DMK alliance, the Dravidian party will be left with just a couple of smaller parties, including the late Vijayakanth’s DMDK. <br> <br>MDMK contested the April 23 elections in four seats on DMK symbol, Rising Sun, and won two – the party has been contesting on DMK symbol since 2021. </p>