Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Passenger held after opening emergency exit on taxiing flight at Chennai airport

An Air Arabia flight carrying 231 passengers arrived in Chennai from Sharjah early on Sunday morning.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 06:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 06:25 IST
India NewsAirportChennaipassenger

Follow us on :

Follow Us