<p>Chennai: Passengers on board a Sharjah-Chennai Air Arabia flight experienced harrowing moments on Sunday morning when a 34-year-old man opened the emergency exit door and jumped off the aircraft while it was taxiing after landing at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai </a>International Airport. </p><p>Sources in the airport told <em>DH</em> that the passenger, who hails from Pudukkottai district in central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, is believed to have been unwell and vomited twice during the journey. </p><p>As the aircraft landed at the airport and was moving slowly along a taxiway, not the main runway, before coming to a complete halt, the passenger hurriedly opened the emergency exit and jumped off the flight. </p>.Man attempts to open emergency door on IndiGo flight, says he was possessed.<p>The pilot immediately brought the aircraft to a halt and alerted authorities, who arrived at the scene. The passenger was apprehended by security personnel after a brief chase on the taxiway. </p><p>“He sustained minor abrasions while jumping,” a police officer said, adding that the passenger was given first aid before he taken to a secure location within the airport for questioning. </p><p>Police said they have gathered that he complained of a vomiting sensation and is believed to have vomited twice on board. “We are interrogating him,” the officer added.</p><p>Officials said the incident briefly disrupted airport operations. </p><p>Authorities have launched an investigation into the breach of aviation safety protocol. The aircraft is believed to have been grounded. </p>