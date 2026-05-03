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Passenger jumps off aircraft through emergency door while taxiing at Chennai Airport

The pilot immediately brought the aircraft to a halt and alerted authorities, who arrived at the scene.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsChennaiflight

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