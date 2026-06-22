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'People will throw them at each other': Panneerselvam's concern over demand to serve water to MLAs in glass bottles

DMDK chief and Vriddhachalam MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth demanded an end to the age-old practice of Assembly staff bringing water to MLAs in steel tumblers when requested.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsO PanneerselvamTrending

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