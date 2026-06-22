'People will throw them at each other': Panneerselvam's concern over demand to serve water to MLAs in glass bottles

<p>Chennai: Water in steel tumblers or in PET bottles for legislators? This was one of the lighter topics that came up for discussion in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly amid an intense legislative debate on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmdk">DMDK </a>chief and Vriddhachalam MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth demanded an end to the age-old practice of Assembly staff bringing water to MLAs in steel tumblers when requested. </p><p>Instead, she suggested that glass or PET bottles be placed on every legislator's desk, allowing them to drink whenever they feel thirsty without having to constantly summon the staff.</p><p>“I am placing this demand before Chief Minister [C Joseph Vijay] on his birthday,” Premalatha said, adding that it felt inappropriate to have the staff constantly bending down to serve water throughout the session.</p>.Happy Birthday Joseph Vijay | Nayanthara, Raghava Lawrence, Dulquer Salman & others send wishes to Tamil Nadu CM.<p>To this, DMK member and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam countered that while it sounded like a good idea on paper, he could not support it because a bottle could easily turn into a weapon for an angry legislator.</p><p>“They can throw the bottles [at others],” OPS said, sending the House into splits. </p><p>Speaker J C D Prabhakar was unable to control his laughter, and everyone from the Chief Minister to Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and various cabinet ministers was seen laughing. </p><p>Premalatha continued, saying “one can even throw a steel tumbler” but the Speaker interrupted her to allow former Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu (DMK) to speak.</p><p>Thennarasu, known for his quick wit and sharp Tamil one-liners, injected another layer of humour by wondering whether the former CM’s fear stemmed from his own past experiences, prompting widespread desk-thumping. </p><p>Premalatha said the government would not incur additional expenses by switching to bottles, as it would save valuable for both the legislators and the Assembly staff. </p><p>“Let us not use plastic bottles, but we can use high-quality PET bottles,” she added. </p><p>Neither the Speaker nor the Chief Minister responded to Premalatha’s proposal. </p><p>The assembly staff are regularly seen crisscrossing the floor, balancing steel tumblers as legislators call for water.</p>