Homeindiatamil nadu

Petrol bomb hurled at police station in Tamil Nadu

Police said that two men approached the Edappadi police station at about 4 am and one of them threw a petrol bomb which landed on the verandah of the police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 10:21 IST

Salem, Tamil Nadu: A petrol bomb was hurled at the Edappadi police station in the district in the small hours of Tuesday by an unidentified man, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Two men approached the Edappadi police station at about 4 am today and one of them threw a petrol bomb which landed on the verandah of the police station, they said.

The police constable on duty doused the fire immediately and no one was injured in the incident.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to trace out and nab the miscreant.

Published 06 August 2024, 10:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSalemPolice stationPetrol bomb

