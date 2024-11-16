Home
Petrol bombs hurled at Tamil Nadu cinema theatre screening 'Amaran'

'Two miscreants hurled the petrol bombs inside the compound wall of the cinema complex in Melapalayam. It exploded. No one was however injured and it did not cause any damage to property,' the police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 09:19 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 09:19 IST
