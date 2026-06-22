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Homeindiatamil nadu

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on his birthday

Vijay, who assumed the charge of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, turned 52 on Monday.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 05:15 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 05:15 IST
India NewsTamil NaduJoseph Vijay

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