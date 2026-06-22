PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on his birthday

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the occasion of his birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.</p>.<p>Vijay, who assumed the charge of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, turned 52 on Monday.</p>.<p>"Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on 'X'. </p><p>Rahul said he stands with the TVK chief in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, as well as in working together for the state's progress.</p>.Vijay's TVK govt cancels 46 projects, approved by Stalin's DMK, relying on temple funds .<p>In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts."</p>.<p>"I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the state's progress," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.</p><p>The Congress joined hands with actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK after the assembly polls this year and is part of the Tamil Nadu government.</p>