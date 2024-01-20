JOIN US
india tamil nadu

PM Modi to offer prayers at Srirangam, Rameswaram temples today

At Srirangam, the PM will listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 07:04 IST

Tiruchirappally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam here on Saturday.

Later, he will also worship at the Ramanathaswamy shrine in Rameswaram. At Srirangam, the PM will listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam.

Thereafter, he will reach Rameswaram in the afternoon and perform darshan and pooja at the temple and also attend recitation of devotional songs at the shrine.

Srirangam temple is also known as 'Boologa Vaikuntam'or 'Vaikuntam on earth'. Vaikuntam is the eternal abode of Lord Vishnu.

(Published 20 January 2024, 07:04 IST)
