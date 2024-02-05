PM to address BJP rally in Tamil Nadu's Palladam on Feb 25 as Annamalai concludes yatra

Asked if he would contest the Parliamentary elections, Annamalai replied, "I will contest if the party's parliamentary board says so. My present task is to tour the state and strengthen the party."

Inaugurating the BJP's election office in Aminjikarai here in the presence of the in-charges of the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, Aravind Menon and P Sudhakar Reddy, and other senior leaders, he said the party machinery has already been activated and that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be 'historic'.