Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

PM to visit TN, Puducherry on March 1; offer prayers at Tirupparankundram Sri Subramanyaswamy temple

While in Madurai, he will visit the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tirupparankundram and offer worship.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 10:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us