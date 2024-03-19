PMK gets 10 seats in Tamil Nadu; PM Modi thanks party for its decision to join BJP-led NDA

With alliance firmed up, Ramadoss and his son Anbumani will travel to Salem later Tuesday to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the western town.

PMK’s decision to join the NDA is a shot in the arm for the BJP’s efforts to cobble up a formidable coalition against the ruling DMK and AIADMK. The BJP decided to form a Third Front under its leadership after the AIADMK snapped ties with it and quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2023.

PMK is highly influential among Vanniyars, a dominant community, which falls under the Most Back Community (MBC) category and commands a committed vote bank of about 6 per cent.

The alliance is likely to upset the calculations of the AIADMK, which was hoping for a tie-up with the PMK. AIADMK, which has no major partners this election, had aligned with the PMK in 2019 and 2021 assembly elections, but the latter felt the former’s vote was not getting transferred in full to alliance partners.

PMK’s alliance with AIADMK was largely credited for the latter to save its then shaky government by winning 9 of the 22 assembly constituencies that went to by-polls in 2019.

PMK, which has always swung like a pendulum between the two Dravidian majors till 2011, tied up with BJP for 2014 elections and won only in Dharmapuri and went solo in the 2016 assembly polls projecting Anbumani as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The show flopped miserably, with Anbumani himself losing the Pennagaram seat by over 15,000 votes. Having nowhere to go, the party quickly grabbed the opportunity given by the AIADMK to join its alliance in February 2019.

The alliance with the PMK will help the BJP in northern Tamil Nadu as the saffron party hopes to increase its vote share this election. The party has also enlisted the support of expelled AIADMK leaders, O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran, to help woo Mukulathors, a dominant caste spread across Central and Southern TN.