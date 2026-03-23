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PMK intra-party dispute: Supreme Court upholds High Court view, civil court to adjudicate symbol row

Ramadoss has been fighting a legal battle to restrain his son Anbumani from using the party's name, flag or symbol.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtPMKAnbumani Ramadoss

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