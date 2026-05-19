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Homeindiatamil nadu

PMK leader Anbumani seeks Tamil Nadu govt's nod to prosecute Senthil Balaji in ED case

Balaji is accused of "fraudulently collecting from innocent youths under the pretext of providing jobs within the state-run transport corporations."
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:44 IST
Tamil NaduIndiaDMKsenthil balaji

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