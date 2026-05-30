PMK leader Anbumani slams TVK regime for 'failure' to prevent attack on Dalits in southern Tamil Nadu

<p>Chennai: Expressing shock over the alleged attacks on Dalits in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu, PMK leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anbumani-ramadoss"> Anbumani Ramadoss</a> on Saturday alleged that the state government has "failed to prevent" such violence.</p>.<p>Shocking reports have emerged that seven people were severely injured in separate attacks carried out by gangs in these districts and it is condemnable, he said.</p>.<p>In a statement, Anbumani, a former union minister said that the government's failure to prevent such violence in the southern districts, which are fraught with social tension, is condemnable.</p>.<p>On the evening of May 29, a gang assaulted six people in Tenkasi district and another mob attacked a person in Tirunelveli district and all of them sustained severe injuries and all the seven injured persons were Dalits.</p>.<p>Anbumani recalled that on March 2, 2026, in Perumpathu village near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, a nine-member gang murdered two innocent people in a brutal attack and six others were injured and hospitalised.</p>.PMK's Anbumani urges TVK govt to grant regular employment for Tamil Nadu home guards.<p>"These incidents have left the southern districts in a prolonged state of fear", he said adding "such a situation must not be allowed to recur and the district authorities should take immediate steps to restore normalcy in the affected villages".</p>.<p>Claiming that southern districts such as Tirunelveli and Tenkasi are socially volatile, where even small clashes can escalate into major violence, the PMK leader said, "keeping this in mind, the Tamil Nadu government must ensure that communal clashes or unrest do not occur in southern districts".</p>