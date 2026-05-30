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Homeindiatamil nadu

PMK leader Anbumani slams TVK regime for 'failure' to prevent attack on Dalits in southern Tamil Nadu

PMK leader said 'keeping this in mind, the Tamil Nadu government must ensure that communal clashes or unrest do not occur in southern districts.'
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDalitPMKcommunal clashAnbumani RamadossTVK

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