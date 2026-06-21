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PMK opposes new tribunal on Mekedatu dam plan, urges TN govt to withdraw proposal

PMK leader urged CM C Joseph Vijay to remove the clause demanding a new tribunal from the House resolution before forwarding it to the Union Government.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 07:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMekedatuPMKJoseph Vijay

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