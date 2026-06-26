PMK urges PM Modi to convene conference of southern CMs on Cauvery-Godavari linking project

<p>Chennai: Welcoming the recent consensus among Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana on sharing of river water, PMK President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anbumani-ramadoss">Anbumani Ramadoss</a> on Friday nudged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a conference of Chief Ministers from South India to expedite the Cauvery-Godavari river interlinking project.</p><p>Anbumani’s statement assumes significance as it comes when Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are fighting over the latter’s proposal to build a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had last week passed an unanimous resolution urging the Union Government not to grant any permission to the Karnataka Government to go ahead with the project.</p>.DRI busts wildlife trafficking racket in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam .<p>The PMK leader said it was heartwarming to know that there was a consensus among Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana on resolving water disputes and added that the develop is an effective tool to break the obstacles facing the Cauvery–Godavari link project.</p><p>“The consensus among the southern chief ministers on solving river-water problems is a very significant development. It is precisely because such consensus was lacking that the Cauvery–Godavari link project had stalled. With the southern chief ministers now supportive of solving river-water problems and linking rivers, this favourable environment should be used to expedite the link project,” he said.</p>.‘No political vendetta, action based on evidence’: Tamil Nadu Minister on DVAC raids against DMK leader E V Velu.<p>Anbumani said a draft project report to implement this scheme was already prepared in March 2019. “If all the states concerned approve this draft plan, the Central government’s position is to convert the draft into a final project and implement it at a cost of Rs 86,962 crore. However, the project has stalled because Telangana opposes it,” he added.</p><p>A special task force should be formed to coordinate and implement these works with dedication, Anbumani said, demanding that Prime Minister convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of all southern state to build a consensus, and start work on Cauvery–Godavari link.</p>