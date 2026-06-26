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PMK urges PM Modi to convene conference of southern CMs on Cauvery-Godavari linking project

The PMK leader said it was heartwarming to know that there was a consensus among Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana on resolving water disputes.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:13 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPMKAnbumani Ramadossriver water

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