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Homeindiatamil nadu

PMK wants immediate closure of 717 liquor shops as per Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's order

The PMK leader alleged that the 'liquor lobby' is using its full influence to oppose the government’s decision to close the 717 outlets.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsPMKAnbumani RamadossLiquor ShopsTVK

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