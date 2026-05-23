<p>Chennai: PMK leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anbumani-ramadoss">Anbumani Ramadoss</a> on Saturday urged authorities to immediately implement the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's order to close 717 liquor shops across the State.</p>.<p>After assuming office on May 10, the chief minister issued an order to close a total of 717 liquor outlets belonging to the state-owned TASMAC, within two weeks.</p>.<p>"Only 150 from the list of 717 liquor shops have been shut, and that officials concerned have halted the work on closing the remainder, is disappointing", he alleged in a statement here.</p>.<p>He said the order came directly from the chief minister, and there is no justification for stopping or delaying closures.</p>.Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over plea for ban on sale of liquor in tetra packs, sachets.<p>"The democratically elected head of the government orders the closures, officials must carry out the order rather than delay it for unclear reasons".</p>.<p>The PMK leader alleged that the "liquor lobby" is using its full influence to oppose the government’s decision to close the 717 outlets.</p>.<p>"Under pressure from that lobby, a petition was filed in the Madras High Court seeking to block the closures", he said, adding "the court, however, dismissed the petition and commended the government’s decision.</p>.<p>Stating that the chief minister is acting with good intent to close liquor shops and eliminate illegal outlets, he said, "officials must support his aim, not obstruct it".</p>