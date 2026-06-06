PMK worker murder case: NIA files chargesheet against 4 ex-PFI cadres for harbouring accused

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nia">National Investigation Agency</a> (NIA) has filed charges against four ex-cadres of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly harbouring people involved in the killing of PMK party worker Ramalingam in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday.</p><p>The chargesheet filed on Saturday before the special NIA court at Poonamallee, Chennai, has named K Mohideen, Mohamed Imran, Thameem Ansari, and Asmath, all proclaimed offenders.</p><p>They are alleged to have been harbouring the assailants and conspirators involved in the fatal attack on Ramalingam in Thirubhuvanam, as part of a larger conspiracy aimed at creating communal disharmony and terror.</p><p>Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) worker Ramalingam was hacked to death in Thanjavur on February 5, 2019, allegedly by PFI members during an altercation that ensued when he tried to stop them from carrying out forced religious conversions near Pakku Vinayakam Thoppu.</p>.Court denies bail to PFI national leader, NIA claims he organised armed training camps.<p>NIA's investigations in the case revealed that the four accused sheltered two proclaimed offenders, or POs, Mohamed Burhanudeen and Mohamed Nabil Hassan, for nearly six years despite being aware of their role in the murder, a statement issued by the NIA said.</p><p>Earlier, NIA had chargesheeted 18 accused, including six absconding POs, four of whom were later arrested.</p><p>Later, the agency nabbed two other harbourers, Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Imthathulla, and chargesheeted them in May 2025 and February 2026.</p>