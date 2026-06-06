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PMK worker murder case: NIA files chargesheet against 4 ex-PFI cadres for harbouring accused

They are alleged to have been harbouring the assailants and conspirators involved in the fatal attack on Ramalingam in Thirubhuvanam.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCrimeNIAPopular Front of India (PFI)

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