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PMK's Anbumani urges TVK govt to grant regular employment for Tamil Nadu home guards

He said the home guards, being denied more working days and fair pay, approached the Supreme Court.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 08:32 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsPMKAnbumani RamadossTVK

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