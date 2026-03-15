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TN polls: AIADMK chief Palaniswami rules out alliance with Vijay-led TVK

The leader of opposition appealed to the media not to cause trouble by claiming a rift between him and Annamalai.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 07:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAIADMKVijayPalaniswamiTVK

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