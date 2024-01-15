Pongal celebrated in Tamil Nadu with fervour, Udhayanidhi extends Tamil New Year greetings

In his Pongal greetings, DMK Youth Wing chief and state Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin also wished a happy 'Tamil New Year.'

"Let the regressive Aryan practices perish and Dravidian equality flourish. Wishing you all a #HappyPongal and Happy Tamil New Year. @astrokiru," he said in a post on X.

The DMK government headed by the late M Karunanidhi during its 2006-11 rule had changed the Tamil calendar to bring the Tamil New Year, celebrated in April, to January, coinciding with 'Thai.'

However, the subsequent AIADMK government under the late J Jayalalithaa reverted it to April, or the Tamil month 'Chithirai.'

In a separate video post, Udhayanidhi, while extending his Pongal and Tamil New Year greetings, also exhorted his supporters to attend the January 21 Salem Youth Wing Conference in good numbers, saying it will pave the way for a change at the Centre with its focus on state rights.