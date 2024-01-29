Poor TN villagers unable to avail PM Awas Yojana, alleges Governor Ravi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday alleged it was tragic that 'deserving poor villagers' of Nagapattinam district in the state were not able to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojana due to 'administrative apathy.'

Ravi who visited Nagappattinam district in the Cauvery delta region of the state on January 28, alleged in a post on X: "It is tragic that the deserving poor villagers of Nagapattinam district are not able to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojana due to administrative apathy and alleged corruption."