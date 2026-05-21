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Power-sharing realities: Why DMK’s legacy secular alliance finally collapsed

The DMK has been left with only a couple of alliance partners, such as the late actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK and Vaiko’s MDMK.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:46 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKVijayTVK

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