Power tariff revised in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Power tariff for different sections of consumers was revised in Tamil Nadu on Monday and this was part of the measures to offset the mounting financial losses incurred over the years, the state-run discom TANGEDCO said.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has effected a "small" revision, TANGEDCO said in a release.

According to the revised tariff, the increase for domestic consumers is between Rs 5 and Rs 40 for different categories, the release from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said.