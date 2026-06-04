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Homeindiatamil nadu

Public face-off between TVK MLA Pallavi and Chennai Mayor Priya spark political row

DMK workers, meanwhile, rallied behind the Mayor, arguing that official events are conducted according to fixed schedules and established procedures.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:39 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTVK

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