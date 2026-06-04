Public face-off between TVK MLA Pallavi and Chennai Mayor Priya spark political row

<p>A government function in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> on Thursday turned into a political flashpoint after a public exchanges between Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya and TVK MLA M R Pallavi, triggered a fresh spat between the two parties.</p><p>The controversy erupted during a ceremonial candle-lighting event, where the TVK legislator was allegedly left out of the proceedings. Videos from the venue, widely circulated on television channels and social media, appeared to show Pallavi being excluded from the ceremony, leading to an immediate political backlash.</p><p>Speaking to local media after the event, Pallavi accused the Mayor of deliberately sidelining her.</p>.'If there was horse-trading, no greater disgrace than that': DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth in TN Assembly.<p>"It was a deliberate insult. As an elected representative of the people of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, I have a right to be treated with dignity at state-sponsored events. The ruling party is unable to stomach the democratic mandate given to the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk"> TVK</a>," the first-time MLA alleged, according to <em>PTI</em> report.</p><p>She further claimed that she had been intentionally ignored in full public view.</p><p>Mayor Priya, however, dismissed the allegations and said the situation arose because the MLA did not arrive on time.</p><p>"The MLA arrived late to the venue. When the scheduled programme is already underway, how can she expect everything to stop? Some people are intentionally creating a problem out of nothing just to grab headlines," Priya told reporters.</p><p>DMK workers, meanwhile, rallied behind the Mayor, arguing that official events are conducted according to fixed schedules and established procedures.</p><p>The incident prompted protests by supporters of the TVK MLA, who viewed the episode as a slight against their elected representative. Many also backed Pallavi for raising concerns about official protocol and public conduct.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>