Purported Ayudha Pooja circular stokes row in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A circular purportedly issued by the Dean of the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital asking the staff not to keep the portraits of gods belonging to any religion during the Ayudha Pooja celebrations has kicked up a major row.

The purported circular was first posted on X, formerly Twitter, by BJP MP from Bengaluru (South) Tejasvi Surya, who alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has begun to target an “important cultural ritual”.

The circular said as per the directions from the District Collector’s office, it was advised that no religious portrait or statue should be displayed during the Ayudha Pooja celebrations. “If there are religious portraits in hospital wards or in any other area, it is advised that they be removed to ensure there are no problems,” the circular read.