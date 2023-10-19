Purported Ayudha Pooja circular stokes row in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A circular purportedly issued by the Dean of the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital asking the staff not to keep the portraits of gods belonging to any religion during the Ayudha Pooja celebrations has kicked up a major row.
The purported circular was first posted on X, formerly Twitter, by BJP MP from Bengaluru (South) Tejasvi Surya, who alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has begun to target an “important cultural ritual”.
The circular said as per the directions from the District Collector’s office, it was advised that no religious portrait or statue should be displayed during the Ayudha Pooja celebrations. “If there are religious portraits in hospital wards or in any other area, it is advised that they be removed to ensure there are no problems,” the circular read.
However, the Dean issued a statement on Thursday calling news about the circular as fake. “It is against the truth,” the Dean added.
BJP leaders, including state unit chief K Annamalai, latched onto Surya’s tweet to target the DMK government.
“To be in the I.N.D.I. alliance, the parties need to have the following qualities. Be Corrupt. Be a 2G, 3G, 4G Dynast. Should glorify Mughals & British Colonisers. Hate Sanatana Dharma. This is the common thread that binds them & the people of our country will hand them defeat for constantly spewing hatred on our nation’s rich culture & heritage,” Annamalai wrote on X.
BJP legislative party leader Vanathi Srinivasan accused the government of targeting Hindu festivals. “If government offices cannot celebrate Ayudha Pooja and Saraswathi Pooja by using pictures of Hindu gods, how is it right for the government to control temples,” she asked.