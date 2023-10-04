Put NMC guidelines in abeyance; consult states: Stalin to PM Modi

Terming the restrictions imposed by the National Medical Commission on opening of new medical college as another attempt to “encroach upon the rights of states”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asked the Union Government to put the guidelines in “abeyance” and consult state governments on the issue.

Dashing off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said the NMC guidelines introducing the ratio of 100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population in states could severely limit the future growth of both public and private healthcare services in states like Tamil Nadu.

“Why penalise the States that have tirelessly built their strong public health infrastructure over decades? Is it fair to deprive backward districts from getting tertiary healthcare at new medical colleges?” Stalin asked in a social media post.

DH had on September 28 reported that the new guidelines mean none of the southern states and the UT of Puducherry won’t be able to start new medical colleges or increase the number of MBBS seats in existing institutions as they have already surpassed the new mark of seats set by the NMC.

Stalin, in his letter, pointed out that the NMC notification may also be “legally untenable” and referred to a Supreme Court verdict in September 2022 which said the state could impose reasonable restrictions “only by a law” and not by an executive order.