Put NMC guidelines in abeyance; consult states: Stalin to PM Modi

Terming the restrictions imposed by the National Medical Commission on opening of new medical college as another attempt to “encroach upon the rights of states”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asked the Union Government to put the guidelines in “abeyance” and consult state governments on the issue.
Dashing off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said the NMC guidelines introducing the ratio of 100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population in states could severely limit the future growth of both public and private healthcare services in states like Tamil Nadu.
“Why penalise the States that have tirelessly built their strong public health infrastructure over decades? Is it fair to deprive backward districts from getting tertiary healthcare at new medical colleges?” Stalin asked in a social media post.
DH had on September 28 reported that the new guidelines mean none of the southern states and the UT of Puducherry won’t be able to start new medical colleges or increase the number of MBBS seats in existing institutions as they have already surpassed the new mark of seats set by the NMC.
‘Notification may be legally untenable’
Stalin, in his letter, pointed out that the NMC notification may also be “legally untenable”, by referring to a Supreme Court verdict in September 2022 which said the state could impose reasonable restrictions “only by a law” and not by an executive order.
“Considering all the above issues, I request you to instruct the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to keep this notification in abeyance and initiate a consultative process with the State Governments on the steps to address this issue,” Stalin said.
The Chief Minister told Modi that the new regulation is a “direct encroachment on the rights” of state governments and “penalization of states who have invested more in their public health infrastructure over the years.”
Progressive states like Tamil Nadu have been strengthening their tertiary healthcare network for many decades leading to ample availability of doctors and nurses, which has manifested in their better performance in terms of various health indicators, Stalin said, adding that Chennai has emerged as the healthcare capital of India.
‘Availability of doctors in some districts a persistent issue’
Skilled medical professionals, who have passed out from public and private colleges, have been able to successfully serve not only the people of Tamil Nadu but also of other states as well as other nations, the Chief Minister said. “This has generated huge demand for quality health services and new institutions are absolutely necessary for us to cater to it in the future,” Stalin added.
Arguing that the criterion proposed for such restriction, higher doctor-population ratio at the state level as compared to the norms, is also not appropriate, Stalin said there are districts where availability of doctors continues to be a persistent issue.
“This problem can be effectively addressed only by opening new medical colleges in such backward areas. Any restriction on new medical colleges based on state level criteria will deprive these deserving districts of much needed tertiary institutions,” the Chief Minister added.
He also told the Prime Minister that states like Tamil Nadu have achieved higher doctor-population ratio predominantly due to investments made by State Governments and private sector and not by investments made by the Union Government.
“We have been continuously urging that the Union Government needs to contribute more but projects like AIIMS, Madurai are yet to take-off. Given this situation, a restriction on new institutions will completely eliminate any chance of Tamil Nadu getting new investments in the health sector by the Union Government in future,” he said.
What are the new guidelines?
Tamil Nadu, which currently has 38 government medical colleges, plans to launch at least six more colleges to achieve its goal of at least one institution in each district.
The new guidelines published in the extraordinary gazette of the Union Government dated August 16, 2023, not just caps the number of MBBS seats in existing medical colleges, both government and private, but introduces the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for l0 lakh population in the states.
“Applications for establishing new undergraduate medical education colleges shall be allowed only for 50, I00, l50 seats, provided that medical college shall follow the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for l0 lakh population in that state,” the guidelines added. This means all the Southern states and the tiny Union Territory of Puducherry have already surpassed the mark (100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population) set by the NMC.
While Tamil Nadu has 11,600 seats for a projected population of 7.64 crore as of 2021 according to data provided in Parliament, Karnataka has 11,695 seats (6.68 crore), Andhra Pradesh has 6,435 seats (5.27 crore), Kerala has 4,655 seats (3.54 crore), and Telangana has 8,540 seats (3.77 crore).
According to the new guidelines, Tamil Nadu should only have around 7,600 seats, Karnataka (6,700), Andhra Pradesh (5,300), Kerala (3,500), and Telangana (3,700). The doctor-population ratio of 1:1,000 is also high in all the southern states when compared to the national average of 1:854.