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Homeindiatamil nadu

R B Udhayakumar warns TVK's Aadhav Arjuna of 'political consequences' if he poaches AIADMK cadre

Udhayakumar pointed out that 68.5 per cent of the total voting population in Tamil Nadu cast their ballots against the DMK.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:12 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:12 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAIADMKTamil NaduTVK

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