Rajinikanth fans association forbids using Superstar's name, image by individuals, parties

<p>Chennai: The All India Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Association on Saturday prohibited individuals, organisations, and political parties from using the superstar's name or image for political purposes.</p>.<p>Also, it cautioned the association members that the "beloved leader's" name or photograph must not be misused.</p>.'Thalaivar 173': Rajinikanth to play noble doctor in Kamal Haasan-backed Ashwath Marimuthu drama?.<p>The warning comes in the wake of political developments in Tamil Nadu involving the sudden appearance of posters in parts of the state featuring Rajini with former BJP state president K Annamalai, allegedly put up by the latter's supporters. Annamalai, who had recently announced the launch of his own political outfit.</p>.<p>On June 12, actor and choreographer Raghava Lawrence, an ardent fan of Rajini, hinted at his political entry but left the final decision to the public opinion poll.</p>.Said no to Rajinikanth's proposed political outfit in 2020, joined BJP a day later: Annamalai .<p>By the terse statement on Saturday, Rajinikanth's fan association appeared to distance the superstar from Annamalai's newly formed movement and Lawrence's bid for a political plunge. </p>