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Homeindiatamil nadu

Rajinikanth fans association forbids using Superstar's name, image by individuals, parties

The warning comes in the wake of political developments in Tamil Nadu involving the sudden appearance of posters in parts of the state featuring Rajini with former BJP state president K Annamalai.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsTamil NaduRajinikanth

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