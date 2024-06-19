RS MP's daughter runs over sleeping man on pavement in Chennai with BMW, gets bail: Report

The daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP got bail after allegedly running over a sleeping man on a pavement in Chennai with her BMW who died of his injuries at a local hospital, NDTV reported.
The incident took place on Monday when the YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao's daughter was driving a BMW when she ran over a painter asleep in an inebriated state on the pavement in Besant Nagar.
While Madhuri's friend who was with her in the car at the time of the accident got down began to argue with the people who had gathered, the former fled the site, the publication reported.
Surya, the victim was reportedly 24-year-old and had gotten married eight months ago. Even though Surya's relatives gathered at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station and demanded justice, Madhuri was granted bail soon after her arrest at the police station itself.
Upon checking the CCTV, it was discovered that the car was registered in Puducherry and belonged to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group.
Beeda Masthan Rao became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022.
This comes as investigation into another accident case involving a high-profile person is under way in Pune.
A teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving a Porsche hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19 killing two techies, including a woman, is lodged at an observation.
Police have submitted their final report to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) detailing all evidence against a 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Porsche accident in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar last month, an official has said.
The minor boy's mother and father, along with two doctors – Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Halnor – and a hospital employee, Atul Ghatkamble, are currently in jail for their alleged involvement in the blood sample swapping case.
Police have also arrested two individuals who acted as intermediaries between the doctors and the juvenile's father, a prominent builder, to facilitate financial transactions for the blood samples swap.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 19 June 2024, 06:13 IST