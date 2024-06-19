RS MP's daughter runs over sleeping man on pavement in Chennai with BMW, gets bail: Report

The daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP got bail after allegedly running over a sleeping man on a pavement in Chennai with her BMW who died of his injuries at a local hospital, NDTV reported.

The incident took place on Monday when the YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao's daughter was driving a BMW when she ran over a painter asleep in an inebriated state on the pavement in Besant Nagar.

While Madhuri's friend who was with her in the car at the time of the accident got down began to argue with the people who had gathered, the former fled the site, the publication reported.